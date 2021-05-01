Man held for selling gutka

LAHORE:Lohari Gate police claimed to have arrested a suspect for selling gutka on Friday.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Abdul Jabbar. Police also recovered a huge quantity of gutka and cash from his custody. A case has been registered against him. accidents: Four people died, whereas 950 were injured in 875 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 528 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals whereas 418 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.