Petition filed against Khursheed Shah’s alleged illness

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court, Sukkur bench, on Wednesday heard a petition challenging the illness of PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah by PTI leader Syed Tahir Hussain Shah.

Tahir Shah in his petition maintained that alleged criminal Khursheed Shah has been undergoing treatment at the NICVD, Sukkur, for 18 months, maintaining that a heart patient mostly discharged in three to four days after an open surgery, but the accused has been allocated the entire third floor, where he has been convening political meetings and meeting with the government officials. He further elaborated that he was perhaps the only prisoner in the country to have such special privileges, even after being accused of a mega corruption case of Rs1.23 billion.

Reports said the petitioner pleaded the court that the alleged criminal Khursheed Shah’s privileges of a VIP should immediately be revoked and he should be treated like other criminals. The SHC Sukkur bench has transferred the case to the divisional bench, which has been proceeding some other cases relating to the NAB. The petitioner made chief secretary Sindh, secretary health, chairman NAB, DG NAB Sukkur, director NICVD and administration of the prison as parties.

Respectively, the SHC Sukkur bench, in another petition filed by a retired employee of the FBR, Sikandar Ali, has issued notices to all concerned to appear on May 18. The petitioner alleged PPP’s MPA Naeem Ahmed Kharal for illegally occupying his land with the support of the police. Meanwhile, Advocate Ali Raza Baloch on Wednesday filed a petition at the SHC Sukkur bench, in which he demanded two more accountability courts in the city. The SHC has issued a notice to the concerned parties, including federal secretary of law, commissioner Sukkur and others to appear in the court on May 20.