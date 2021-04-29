Javed Latif’s arrest: LHC issues notice to Punjab IGP for today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notice to inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab for Thursday (today) on a petition challenging arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif.

Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun heard the petition filed by Latif’s brother Munawar Latif against the arrest. A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that Latif was a lawmaker and he was arrested without getting approval from the Speaker National Assembly.

He submitted that without fulfilling legal requirements, there was no justification for the arrest. He claimed that the CIA police had kept the PML-N leader in illegal custody. After hearing initial arguments, the court issued notice to the IGP for today and sought reply. It is pertinent to mention here that Latif was arrested on Tuesday after a sessions court dismissed his bail application in a case pertaining to alleged anti-state remarks.

Township police had registered a case against him on March 20 for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions in a TV talk show. The first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of one Jamil Saleem of B-1 Township, under sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(ixb) and 506 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).