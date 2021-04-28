First residential school for girls all set to open in Aug

MANSEHRA: The first-ever residential public school for girls is all set to launch its regular classes in Shahlia by August this year.

“We are appointing faculty and other staff as regular classes for this modern residential educational facility will be launched by August this year,” Dr Waqar Ali Rizvi, the principal of the school, told reporters on Tuesday.

He said that a state-of-the-art educational facility was built by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in 2016 for imparting quality education to students.

Dr Rizvi, who is also the principal of the Abbottabad Public School, said that management of Abbottabad Public School would run the residential school in Mansehra and it would serve as a subsidiary of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The girl students could apply for the admissions to 7, 8 and 9 grades from anywhere in the country during the ongoing admission process, which is going to come to an end by May 17 this year,” said Dr Rizvi.

He said entry test centres would be established in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Peshawar, Lahore, Bannu and Quetta.

Dr Rizvi said that a board of governors, which was being led by the Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and provincial secretary education, deputy commissioner, local MPA and prominent educationists as its members would overlook affairs of the school.