Outlaws held

Islamabad: Islamabad police on Tuesday claimed to arrest 11 persons from various areas in the city during last 24 hours and recovered a cache of narcotics, wine and weapons from them.

According to details, Kohsar police arrested two bootleggers namely Aamir and Muhammad Hashim and recovered 20 wine bottles and 15 liters wine from their possession. Industrial-Area police arrested two accused Waseem and Sheraiz and recovered 2.450 kilogram hashish from them.

Likewise, secretariat police arrested Rameez and recovered 3.850 kilogram hashish from him.

Sihala police arrested three accused namely Haroon Mehmood, Junaid and Zia-Ur-Rehman and recovered three 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Koral police arrested accused Faizan involved in LPG decanting.

Shahzad Town police arrested two accused Mir-Rehman and Fazal Hamed involved in theft.

Meanwhile, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested three criminals and recovered cash, eight mobile phones, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA including ASI Haider Ali Shah and others for surprise checking in various areas of city. This team nabbed three members of a criminal former jail bird gang.

They have been identified as Muhammad Liaqat, Muhammad Raisat s/o Shafi Khan, resident of Jabi Alipur Farash Islamabad and Muhammad Rashid s/o Muhammad Javid and Hazar Colony Rawalpindi.

The police team also recovered cash, eight mobile phones motorbike and illicit weapons along with ammunition from their possession.