Jati Umra land case: BoR asked to provide record of cancellation of change in ownership

LAHORE: PML-N Central Deputy General Secretary Ataullah Tarar said he has submitted a request to Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR) for providing the entire record of cancellation of change in ownership record of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference outside the BoR office Monday, he said in Jatia Umra land case, action was taken at the request of an unidentified petitioner.

He said Waheeda Begum was given a notice that there was a paper missing in her file whereas those who were sitting on the said land for 30 years were not contacted or informed. “Only Shahzad Akbar can do this type of action,” he said, adding all the land of Zaman Park was allotted land and when our time will come tomorrow then you may not even find a place to hide. He claimed the days of the government were numbered. Tarar said today we came to the office of SMBR but he was not present in the office, we have submitted a petition in his office, in this petition the position has been taken to cancel the change of record of Begum Shamim Akhtar’s property. The entire record should be provided to us, he said, adding in land cases the petitioner was mandatory but in Jati Umra land case action was taken on the request of an unknown petitioner. He said the NAB should give notice to Imran Khan as Nadeem Babar has made electricity more expensive for the people, Kayani has made medicines more expensive, no action has been taken against him. He further said if any action is taken in Jati Umra, they will file a case against the provincial law minister.