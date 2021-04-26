Pakistan’s first-ever research centre of intercropping officially approved

ISLAMABAD: Establishment of Pakistan National Research Centre of Intercropping (NRCI) at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) was officially approved, according to a report published by China Economic Net (CEN) on Sunday.

This will be the first-ever national research centre regarding intercropping technologies in Pakistan.

“Before this, there was no national research centre dedicated to intercropping in Pakistan. The centre firstly will be affiliated with the key laboratory of China’s Ministry of Agriculture undertaken by Sichuan Agricultural University (SAU), which is well-known throughout the world for intercropping research especially in maize and soybean.

Pakistan wants to increase its soybean production desperately,” Muhammad Ali Raza, post-doc from Sichuan Agricultural University told CEN.

It’s learned that 25 acres of land has been allocated to the centre. “Chinese scientists are well experienced in intercropping technology.