ASI among three held for releasing drug peddler

VEHARI: An ASI, a constable and an ex-constable were arrested on charges of releasing a drug peddler after taking bribe from him on Saturday.

On the directive of District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Marwat, Danewal police detained ASI Qaisar Abbas, CIA constable Ijaz Anwar and ex-cop Ali Shan.

Reportedly, the ASI released drug peddler Shakil Rehmani after receiving Rs 30,000 through cop Ijaz and ex-cop Ali Shan. According to the police spokesman, the action was taken on an application against the ASI.