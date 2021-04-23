close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2021

Fake juice factory unearthed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2021

OKARA: The District Okara Food Authority Thursday unearthed a mini fake juice manufacturing factory. On a tip-off, the Food officials raided the fake juice manufacturing outlet situated at mohallah Zahidpura, Hujra Shah Moqeem. The factory owner Yaqoob escaped when the raid was conducted. The officials collected thousands of empty bottles and other accessories and registered a case against the owner.

FOUR ‘ROBBERS’ HELD: B-division police Thursday arrested four potential robbers who were planning to rob locals. On a tip-off, the police raided a site on the GT Road near Nursery Moor and detained accused Danial, M Khalid, Zun Noreen and Ali Sajjad with weapons and booked them.

