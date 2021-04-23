CDA to launch eleven new uplift projects in May

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned eleven development projects worth Rs137,216,695 to beautify residential sectors and recreational spots in the capital city.

The tenders for these development projects would be opened in May after which the selected firms would be assigned the task to complete them in stipulated time frame.

The development projects include soft landscaping of parks in sector D-12, beautification of Srinagar Highway (Zero Point to Golra Interchange, purchase of horticulture machinery for Peshawar Morr Interchange, construction of jogging track in green belt between sector F-11 and G-11, development of park in sector I-16, development of park in sector I-14/1, development of park in sector I-14/2, development of a park in sector I-14/4, construction of jogging track in green belt from Korang Road to sectors I-10 and I-11 and renovation of Rawal Lake View Park.

It is pertinent to mention here that the civic authority is already spending funds on a number of development projects that are nearing completion.

The CDA Board has already approved the summary of these projects and funds would also be released after completion of the tender process.

An official said that preservation and beautification of the natural character of this green capital is the main purpose of the upcoming development projects.