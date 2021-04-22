2 more coronavirus vaccination centres established

LALAMUSA: Two more vaccination centres have been established in Dinga and Kunjah to administer doses of coronavirus vaccine to citizens. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Anwar Jappa along with MPA Mian Akhtar Hayat inaugurated the Dinga vaccination centre. On the occasion, the DC said the vaccination centre had been established in the building of Rural Health Centre in Dinga and in Kunjah in the building of Municipal Committee Library. Earlier, vaccination centres were established at Local Government Academy Lalamusa, Sports Gymnasium opposite to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Gujrat and at Rescue 1122 Building Sarai Alamgir. The DC said now five vaccination centres were working and such vaccination centres would be established in Jalalpur Jattan and Kotla Arab Ali Khan. He said senior citizens should visit the relevant vaccination centre after receiving the message. DPO Umar Salamat, AC Kharian Khalid Abbas, DHO/Focal Person Dr Zakir Ali Rana, MS RHC Dinga Dr Yasir and others were also present. Earlier, DHO Dr Zakir Ali Rana briefed the DC on coronavirus.