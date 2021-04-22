CCPO visits LCCI

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that provision of peaceful and compatible environment for business community and resolution of their genuine problems on priority basis is top priority of Lahore Police. All possible measures are being taken in consultation with the business community as well as other stakeholders for improving security and safety of business class. He said this during his visit at Lahore chamber of commerce and industry here today. President of Lahore chamber and Industry Mian Tariq Misbah and office bearers welcomed CCPO Lahore and other senior police officers. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar reviewed the process and quality of the services being provided to the business community at Police Khidmat Markaz of LCCI and expressed his satisfaction over the standard of the service delivery. At the request of President LCCI, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar approved the establishment of online Driving Testing Centre on LCCI premises to facilitate the business community. President LCCI Mian Tariq Misbah paid homage to sacrifices of Lahore Police to ensure law and order in the city and offered fateha along with the CCPO for the martyrs of Lahore Police.