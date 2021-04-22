Puta expresses dissatisfaction over policies of UoP admin

PESHAWAR: Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) has expressed dissatisfaction over the policies and actions of the university administration, and announced not to support any step, action or decision on part of the university, which is against the law of the institution.

In an open letter to Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Idrees, the representative body of the teaching fraternity of the university expressed serious concerns over certain developments.

The vice-chancellor, according to the letter, expressed his pledge to take every step for the uplift of the university and that he would go by the law of the land and the law of the university. Believing his statements to be true, the teaching fraternity assured full support to the vice-chancellor in his endeavors, the letter stated.

However, the letter alleged that in different meetings of the statutory bodies and with chairpersons, directors, principals, deans, the vice-chancellor resorted to threatening the participants for not toeing his line. In some cases, the faculty members were called to the vice-chancellor’s office and allegedly harassed, the letter stated.

“We gave clarifications to our colleagues that vice-chancellors are our elders and that sometimes for the wellbeing of the university they would say something but they never mean to do any harm.

We have always held our vice-chancellor in high esteem. We think of him as a role model for society in general and for the employees and students in particular. But we were perhaps a little bit over-optimistic about it!” the letter further stated.

The meetings of syndicate, academic council and others held so far showed that the vice-chancellor planned to create utter confusion in the university. The letter mentioned that all legal procedures were badly violated in the name of addressing the financial crisis.

The PUTA claimed that the vice-chancellor was keeping his personal whims and interests above law and the wellbeing of the institution.

They asked the vice-chancellor to review his attitude which was causing damage to the institution and creating unrest among the teaching fraternity.