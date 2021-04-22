Muslims should unite as per Iqbal’s vision

LAHORE:Punjab University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar has said that the Muslims must unite themselves as per the teachings of Allama Muhammad Iqbal as it is a dire need of the hour. In his message on the occasion of death anniversary of thinker of Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Dr Saleem Mazhar said that Iqbal’s teachings had deeply and positively affected the thoughts of various nations of the world. He said that Pakistan could cope with all challenges in the light of the teachings of Allama Iqbal.