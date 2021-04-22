Two units sealed for making fake mayonnaise, ketchup

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its grand operation against counterfeit mafia and confiscated huge quantity of fake mayonnaise, ketchup and other products here on Wednesday.

Cases under PFA laws were also registered against owners. The sealed units were operating in the areas of Mahmood Booti and Shera Kot. During the raid, PFA team confiscated 6,000-kg mayonnaise, 3,000-kg ketchup, 500 litre oil, three gas cylinders, mixers and other machinery from the two units. The Authority DG Rafaqat Ali Niswana said that both the units were sealed due to use of unhealthy ingredients in the preparation of mayonnaise instead of eggs.

He said the sealed units were also using banned starch, mixed chillies and other chemicals to make ketchup. He added that during checking, wrong labeling and packaging of well-known brands were also found on the spot.