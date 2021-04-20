PM wants higher GDP growth to reduce poverty

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday emphasised the need for achieving inclusive and equitable GDP growth for creating jobs and reducing poverty. In his meeting with Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin and the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) member Dr Rashid Amjad, Imran said higher growth trajectory was required for denting poverty and unemployment. It was also decided that the EAC will hold its maiden session this week probably on Thursday. Talking to this correspondent, Dr Rashid Amjad said the premier actually wanted to achieve equitable and inclusive growth and reduction in inflationary pressures. He said the prime minister also wanted to focus on the agriculture sector for achieving productivity and efficiency.