Tue Apr 20, 2021
April 20, 2021

Drug pusher held with narcotics

National

April 20, 2021

BAHAWALPUR: Yazman police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish and opium from his possession. According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a police team took an alleged drug pusher into custody from an area lying within their jurisdiction. The police recovered 1,050 grams hashish and 30 grams opium from the possession of the accused. The suspect was identified as Qasim. The police have registered a case against the accused.

