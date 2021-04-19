Two die in Kasur accidents

KASUR: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents here on Sunday. Ali and the Riasat were on their way by a car when they were hit by a tractor-trolley near Toll Plaza Khadian, killing Ali on the spot while Riasat sustained injuries.In another incident, motorcyclist Allah Rakha was crushed to death by a container near Gulshan-e-Adda Phool Nagar Sadar.

CASH, VALUABLES TAKEN AWAY: Dacoits looted cash and other valuables in five incidents here on Sunday. Seven dacoits entered the house of Ramzan near Mauza Faqirwala and took away gold jewelry and other valuables. Three robbers snatched cash and a mobile phone from Abdul Wahid near Kalian village. Four dacoits entered a rice mill at Allahabad and made off with cash and other articles. An unidentified accused stole Saddam’s motorcycle. Two robbers snatched cash from Anjum near Rohi Nala Iqbal Nagar Mustafabad.