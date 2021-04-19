close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
April 19, 2021

Woman electrocuted in DI Khan

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
April 19, 2021

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A 24-year old woman electrocuted while cleaning clothes with a washing machine in Rakh Shakot area in the limits of Bandkorai Police Station on Sunday. Fayyaz Din, a resident of Rakh Shakot area, told the police that he was present at his shop at Treeli Adda when got information that his wife Ameena Bibi had received electric shocks. He said that he rushed to his home and found his found his wife dead. The complainant told the police that his wife had received electric shocks while washing clothes with a machine. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan