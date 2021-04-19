Swati wants civil works at freight-related installations in Karachi finished urgently

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has directed the Pakistan Railways authorities for finishing the planned development and upgrade projects urgently at different freight-related installations in Karachi.

During his visit on Saturday to Karachi Bunder Yard, Wazir Mansion, Reti Lane and Groyne Yard where different projects are under way, he said that in order to obtain significant revenue chunk from freight service, the railways needed to upgrade its service provisions at freight facilities that would pave the way for escalating the number of freight trains per day.

According to a press statement issued by the Pakistan Railways, during the minister's visit to Wazir Mansion, Divisional Superintendent Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul apprised him about the submission of a comprehensive proposal pertaining to construction of a container terminal at Wazir Mansion. The said facility would substantially enhance the freight revenue of the department besides drastically curtailing the container traffic in the city.

The minister also visited the Reti Lane area where Director Property and Lands Ameer Mohammad Daudpota explained the planned construction of an inland container depot at 25 acres of land. Such a facility would offer up country transshipment of container trains from Reti Lane besides creating another avenue for freight trains.