Abbas picks nine in Hants success

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Test discard Mohammad Abbas returned with impressive match figures of 11 for 39 as Hampshire tamed Middlesex by a huge margin of 249 in the County Championship match at The Rose Bowl Southampton Sunday.
Abbas whose magical spell of 6-11 (including a hat-trick) bundled out Middlesex for just 79 in the first innings was again impressive in the second innings picking up 3 for 28 in 20 overs he bowled.
Score: Hampshire 319 (Ian Holland 64, Sam Northeast 63, Kyle Abbot 58, Steven Finn 4-96 and 290 for 4 declared Ian Holland 146, Sam Northeast 118, Steven Finn 2-47)
Middlesex 79 all out (SAM Robson 18, Mohammad Abbas 6-11, Brad Wheal 3-9) and 281 all out (Robbie White 73, Ian Holland 3-19, Mohammad Abbas 3-28, Kyle Abbott 3-64)