Former KP election commissioner dies of coronavirus

MANSEHRA: Former provincial election commissioner Abdullah Khan has died of coronavirus while the district administration sealed a local court after its staffers tested positive for the disease on Friday.

Abdullah Khan was hospitalised after testing positive for the Covid-19 earlier this week. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Tanda village. Also, the civil court was sealed on the deputy commissioner’s order for eight days and employees of the tehsil municipal administration started disinfecting the building.

The district administration also sealed the Ideal Future Academy School and Shaheen College as both the educational institutions were imparting education to students despite the order for closure. The district administration has closed public and private schools across the district because of the soaring cases of the Covid-19.