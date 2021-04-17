Allotment letters for LDA City Jinnah Sector plots issued

LAHORE:The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has issued allotment letters for plots in LDA City Jinnah Sector after balloting. According to an LDA spokesperson here on Friday, the Authority had started receiving development charges from March 2020 in quarterly installments. The deadline for submission of the first three installments passed in March 2021, and the last date for payment of fourth installment was due in June 30, 2021. The file holders who failed to deposit the development charges on time would be charged a penalty of 17.5 per cent. He said the file holders should deposit the uplift charges in four installments and get their allotment letters.