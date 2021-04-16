LHC dismisses petition seeking JIT on TLP protests

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking an order for the constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) in the matter of recent protests by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and also slapped a fine on the petitioner.

Advocate Imran Javed Qureshi on behalf of his organization – Legal Awareness and Protection Centre filed the petition. The lawyer argued that the protests after the arrest of TLP leader Saad Rizvi caused immense problems for people and the police also failed to fulfil their responsibility. After hearing initial contention of the lawyer, the chief justice observed that the petition was baseless. The CJ asked the lawyer who would be held responsible for the loss of life and property caused by the protests. The CJ regretted that the protesters put the lives of citizens in danger and even ambulances were not given way. He dismissed the petition as not maintainable and imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the petitioner.