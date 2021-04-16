TPL Corp donates panaflex skins to RLCC for Out-of-home campaign

KARACHI: After a successful marketing campaign to launch TrakkerPro last year, TPL Trakker, part of TPL Corp, and Pakistan’s leading IoT Company, donated the panaflex skins used in their Out-of-home campaign to Ra’ana Liaquat Craftsmen’s Colony, (RLCC) and GarbageCAN.

RLCC, is an institute that aims to empower women through improved health, education, and economic independence. GarbageCAN, a sustainable waste management company, aims to take Karachi into a new era of waste management with a focus on environmentally friendly waste management practices, such as reduce, reuse, and recycle, enabling people to implement sustainable waste management in to their daily routines.

With the donation, TPL Trakker has empowered hundreds of women across Pakistan by having the panaflex skins up-cycled into making beautiful bags, keychains and other resalable products. These products were bought back from RLCC by TPL Trakker to support this noble cause.

The TPL Group focuses on corporate social responsibility as a core element of its operations. Over the years, TPL and its subsidiaries have diversified their social impact portfolio and transformed it to incorporate sustainable business practices. Paving the way for a sustainable future, TPL Trakker provides Monitoring, Tracking and Analytics for waste management companies. TPL Trakker has partnered with DMC Korangi, Lahore Waste Management Company as well as WMC’s in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad and DG Khan Municipal Company.****