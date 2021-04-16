Three days of paralysis

How is it possible for a group of extremists to hold the country hostage? The weakened law and order speaks volumes about our country. For three consecutive days, the ill-equipped police with no support from other law enforcement personnel acted as the first line of defence to protect citizens. Why did the government take 24 hours to mobilise the Rangers? What was it thinking? Was it waiting for more casualties? I strongly believe that not even one life should’ve been lost.

Let civil sense prevail. The government should act before and not after the debacle. The world is looking at us, and we are underperforming in all departments – be it healthcare or law and order. The government has failed us once again.

Mehreen Hasan

Lahore