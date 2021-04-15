48 Ramazan bazaars in Gujranwala div

GUJRANWALA: On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, 48 special Ramazan bazaars have been established in Gujranwala division to provide cheap and quality food items to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.

Giving details of the Ramazan Bazars, Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman said sugar, pulses, vegetables, fruit and other essentials were available at discounted rates compared to the general market in Ramazan bazaars. He said 16 Ramazan Bazaars had been set up in Gujranwala district, 10 in Gujarat, 8 in Sialkot and 6 in Narowal while 4 Ramazan bazaars have been established in Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad districts each.

The commissioner said a 10-kg bag of flour was available at a discounted rate of Rs 375 while sugar was available at a discounted rate of Rs 60 per kg in these bazaars.

Fruit and vegetables were also available at up to 25 per cent lower prices than the normal market, he said, adding that potatoes, onions, tomatoes, bananas, apples and dates were available at the Agriculture Fair Price Shops at special discounted price.

He said lemon, garlic and guava would also be available at lower prices than the general market at these shops. The commissioner directed the DCs and officers concerned to ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the shoppers in these bazaars and to keep a regular check on the quality of the items in all cases so that the Punjab government's priorities could be implemented and significant relief could be provided to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.

ASJ VISITS JAIL: Additional Sessions Judge Gulzar Ahmed Khalid Wednesday visited the central jail Gujranwala and ordered the release of five prisoners involved in petty cases on personal surety bonds. The ASJ inspected different barracks, including women and children barracks, jail hospital, kitchen specially Sehar and Iftar arrangements for the prisoners. He also inspected the jail security and issued necessary directions to the jail administration.

200 KANAL STATE LAND RETRIEVED: The district administration claimed to have retrieved state land worth millions of rupees from squatters in Alipur Chatha. Reportedly, some influential land mafia had occupied 200-kanal state land and after approval from the competent authorities a team under the supervision of the AC Wazirabad retrieved the land from squatters.