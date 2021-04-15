Valuables, cash snatched in Kasur

KASUR: Several people were deprived of cash and other valuables on Wednesday.

Five bandits barged into the house of Afzal near Chiriwan village, Mustafaabad and took away five toal gold jewellery, Rs 50,000 and other valuables. Six gunmen entered the house of Amina Bibi near Raja Jang and took away 15 tola gold jewellery, Rs 35,000 and other valuables. Four robbers snatched Rs 65,000, a mobile phone and other valuables from Shaukat Ali near Nooh Fateh Dhaba in Phoolnagar City.

MOTORCYCLIST DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist died in a road accident near Shamkot village, Kanganpur. Muhammad Aslam, 50, was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

MAN INJURED: A man was shot at and injured over a land dispute near Dhako village, Chunian. A land dispute was running between Majid and Yar Mohammad. On the day of the incident, Majid and his accomplices shot at and injured Yar Muhammad critically.