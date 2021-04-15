14 policemen injured by religious organisation activists

GUJRANWALA: Police have arrested 398 Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists and got registered 15 cases for protesting, blocking the roads and damaging the public property during the last two days across the region.

The police told that on the directions of the Punjab government, the police had cleared all the roads from the protesters. They informed that 54 TLP activists were arrested in Gujranwala district, 25 in Sialkot, 93 in Gujrat, 100 in Hafizabad, 62 in Mandi Bahauddin and 64 activists were nabbed in Narowal district.

BAHAWALPUR: Sadar police arrested 28 TLP activists after registration of two FIRs against more than 278 workers under 7-ATA, 16-MPO and other sections on Tuesday night.In his complaint, the Sadar police SHO alleged that hundreds of TLP activists opened fire in the air to create panic, ransacked vehicles at Karachi-Lahore-Peshawar National Highway at Empress Bridge River Sutlej and blocked traffic for many hours. The police spokesman said that all the closed roads in the district had been reopened.

LALAMUSA: Police booked 81 members of a religious organisation, including 11 nominated and 70 unknown, for staging protest and keeping the GT Road blocked.

The police registered a case against 11 nominated persons, including Syed Ghulam Mohiyuddin, Syed Qamar Ali, Mudasar Ali, Qari Ghulam Abbas, Hafiz Rahman, Muhammad Waseem, Qari Ikram, Usman Aziz Qadri, Qurban Ali and Nawaz Khan.

MULTAN: CPO Munir Masood Marth Wednesday visited the Nishtar Hospital and inquired after the health of police officers who were injured during the religious organisation protest at Bahawalpur Bypass on Tuesday.SSP Operations Syed Zeeshan Haider and DSP Headquarters Haider Hussain were also present. The CPO also gave away relief cheques of Rs 40,000 each to all policemen.

KASUR: Fourteen policemen, including a DSP and two SHOs, were severely injured when the protesters of a religious organisation pelted stones and beat them while clearing roads at various places in the district.