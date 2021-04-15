Two ATCs closed for 10 days due to COVID-19

LAHORE:Two Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) in Lahore have been closed for 10 days due to corona virus. According to details, the two Anti-Terrorism Courts have been closed for 10 days after Anti-Terrorism Courts Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta and a court official tested positive for COVID-19. A letter had been written to district and sessions judge Lahore with a request to supervise the ATCs work whereas Additional Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain would hear the ATCs cases. Meanwhile, Special Judge (Central) Ejaz Hassan Awan has also contracted coronavirus and his court has also been closed. The staffers have been asked to follow COVID SOPs strictly.