Wed Apr 14, 2021
Law & order situation to be maintained during Ramazan: DC Gujrat

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Anwar Jappa said arrangements had been finalised to maintain law and order situation during the Holy month of Ramazan. Addressing a meeting, the DC said eating and drinking in public places during the holy month of Ramazan would be prohibited according to the orders issued by the Punjab government.

