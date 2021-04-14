Five SA women cricketers stuck in BD after Covid tests

DHAKA: Five members of a South African women’s cricket team have become stranded in Bangladesh after testing positive for Covid-19, officials said on Tuesday.

Seventeen other members of the South Africa Emerging team left Bangladesh late Monday, before the country imposed a ban on international flights over a surge in new cases there.

The five remaining have been put into isolation in Dhaka, said Shafiul Alam Nadel of the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

“All members of the South African team gave Covid-19 test samples before their departure from Sylhet. Five of them tested positive,” said Himangshu Lal Roy, deputy director of the Osmani Medical College in the northeastern city.

The five in isolation will be tested again and if the results are negative “we will send them back home at the earliest possible time,” said Nadel.