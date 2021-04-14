close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
AFP
April 14, 2021

BD virus shutdown triggers exodus from capital

World

DHAKA: Tens of thousands of people scrambled to get the last trains, buses and ferries out of Dhaka on Tuesday before a nationwide transport shutdown to halt the spread of coronavirus took hold. With new cases and deaths hitting record numbers, Bangladesh’s government has ordered all offices and shops to close for eight days from 6.00 am (midnight GMT) on Wednesday. The country will become virtually cut off with all international flights halted, and domestic transport curtailed.

