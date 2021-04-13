Coronavirus claims three more lives

MULTAN: Three more coronavirus patients, including two women, died at Nishtar Hospital Multan during the last 24 hours. According to the hospital officials, Khurshid Begum, 65, of Vehari, Syed Najam, 83, and Kaneez Bibi, 75, both of Multan, were tested positive for the virus and were admitted to the hospital for treatment where they died. Reportedly, 165 COVID-19 patients are under treatment at Nishtar Hospital. In Multan division 144 people were tested positive for the virus at public and private hospitals out of 1,052 people during the last 24 hours and reports of 17,734 people were being awaited. Some 108 people were tested positive in Multan district out of 607 people and reports of 14, 901 people were being awaited. Seven people were tested positive in Khanewal district out of 65 people and reports of 83 people were being awaited. In Lodhran district out of 227 people eight were tested positive for the virus and results of 2,341 reports were being awaited. Some 21 people were tested positive for the virus in Vehari district out of 153 people. Meanwhile, the city district administration intensified crackdown on coronavirus violators and sealed three more shops, a restaurant and a marriage hall. The administration also arrested the owner of a marriage hall and booked him for violating coronavirus SOPs. The administration also sealed another restaurant in Makhdoom Rasheed over flouting CIOVID-19 regulations.