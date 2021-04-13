close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 13, 2021

Contract inked for rehabilitating Warsak hydel power station

National

Our Correspondent
April 13, 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority awarded the contract of Civil Works worth Rs.936.29million through an international competitive bidding for second rehabilitation of Warsak Hydroelectric Power Station to Technicon Enterprises, says a press release.

WAPDA is executing Second Rehabilitation Project of Warsak Hydel Power Station to regain its generation capacity, which has decreased to 193 MW from 243 MW due to aging factor of the electro-mechanical equipment.

The contract was signed at a ceremony here at Wapda House. WAPDA has been vigorously implementing a least-cost energy generation plan to add low-priced hydel electricity to the system.

