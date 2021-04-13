16 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 16 COVID-19 patients died and 2,021 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Monday, the death toll reached 6,988, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 250,459 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 17,755 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,071,854 in the province. After 6,988 fatalities and recovery of a total of 203,960 patients, including 1,592 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 39,511 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in health facilities.

174,630 recover: Around 200 public sector hospitals are being run under the control of Specialised and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments wherein 174,630 corona patients were recovered while 461 during last 24 hours.

This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Punjab on Monday. He said that 6,302 beds were reserved in all public sector hospitals for corona patients, out of which 3,962 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1,547 beds reserved in government hospitals in the City and 715 beds are vacant so far, he added.

Vaccination Centres timings during Ramazan: The Punjab government has rescheduled timings for COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) during Ramazan. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), in a letter to commissioners of all districts in Punjab, ordered that, as per decision of the Cabinet Committee on COVID19, the new timings from 10am to 4pm (morning shift) and 9pm to 1am (evening shift) will be observed by CVCs during Ramazan. In this regard, P&SHD also directed that arrangements may accordingly be made for facilitation of vulnerable populations.