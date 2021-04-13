Edibles to be provided at subsidised rates in Ramazan

LAHORE:A delegation of religious scholars, including Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Auqaf Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah and Pir Jalil Ahmad Sharaqpuri called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office.

Talking on the occasion, the CM impressed upon the Ulema to sensitise the people about the importance of wearing facemasks and vaccination. The five-time prayers and Namaz-e-Taraweeh should be held according to SOPs in mosques, the CM stated adding that the health system was burdened due to the corona onslaught but implementation at the public level is not satisfactory.

The feasible suggestions of Ulema will be given a patient hearing, he ensured. To a question, the CM added that edibles would be provided at subsidised rates in Ramazan.Federal Minister Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri stated that a committee of Ulema would be notified at the federal level.