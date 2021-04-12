Zakat ‘Nisab’ set at Rs80,933

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The government has set the Nisab for Zakat at Rs80,933/- for the year 1441-42 AH, a statement from the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) read. A notification issued by the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, quoting Administrator General Zakat for lunar year 1441-42 AH, said the Nisab had been fixed at Rs80,933/- (Rupees Eighty Thousand Nine Hundred Thirty-Three only) for the year 1441-42 AH.