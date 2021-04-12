NAB begins probe against housing societies’ scam

SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur has started an inquiry against a housing societies scam on ‘Evacuee Trust Land' in Khairpur.

The NAB Sukkur has written a letter to the administration taluka Khairpur to furnish the record of the some survey numbers of the land, 572, 575, 576 and 921 of Deh Nizamani, survey numbers of 94, 95, 106 to 135, 137 to 140 and 154 of Deh Luqman and survey numbers of 323, 324, 327, 1088/1-2, 1089/1-2, 1470, 1471, 1726, and 1914 of Deh Bugro. The NAB in its letter mentioned that businessman Ariz Muhammad Janwri and the-then assistant commissioner, Khairpur, Mirza Waleed Baig, and others committed a criminal offence when they allegedly sold the ‘Evacuee Trust Land’ to a builder for Khairpur Township Colony.