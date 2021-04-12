Minister inaugurates electricity feeder in Landikotal bazaar

LANDIKOTAL: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noorul Haq Qadri on Sunday inaugurated an electricity feeder to restore electricity supply to Landikotal bazaar after several years.

Due to some reasons, Wapda had disconnected electricity supply line more than six years ago and since then traders in the bazaar were using their private generators to produce electricity to keep their daily businesses running.

The federal minister was speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the electricity feeder installed at Landikotal grid station. He said they 26MVA transformer and feeder would ensure uninterrupted electricity to Landikotal bazaar.

The federal minister said Rs110 million had been allocated for the new electricity feeder installed in Landikotal grid station. He added that work on 15 other electricity transformers and a 4km long electricity line and poles have also been completed. He said the newly installed electricity transformers would provide electricity to the far-flung areas Landikotal.

Qadri said an amount of Rs40.5 million had also been allocated for separate grid stations in Loey Shalman, Kam Shalman, and Bazaar Zakhakhel. He said a special electricity supply line was also approved to supply electricity to the marble industries in Jamrud and Mulagori areas. To a question, the minister said the Saudi government had not yet given them a go-ahead to facilitate Pakistanis to go for Hajj.

He said when they get permission from Saudi Arabia, they would work on the emergency basis to facilitate maximum numbers of intending pilgrims to perform Hajj this year.