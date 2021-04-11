Sugar supply to dealers continues

LAHORE: The district administration Lahore continued to supply sugar to the wholesalers here on Saturday.

DC Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the district administration has so far provided 50,000 sugar bags of 50 kg each to the dealers in the City. The district administration provided the sugar bags to a total of 60 dealers.

The DC said that on Friday the district administration supplied 500 metric tonne sugar to the dealers. He said DC sugar was supplied to 21 dealers of the City on Friday in the areas of Kashmir Park, Yateem Khana Chowk, GT Road Shahdara, Naeem Shaheed Road Samanabad, Hanjarwal, Allama Iqbal Town, Khokha Stop, Band Road and Shah Alam Gate. Sugar has been supplied to the dealers of Green Town, LOS Road, Hussaininabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Sheezan Factory Band Road, Mohalnawal, Sagyan Roz, Akbari Mandi and Gulberg. He said that the district administration was supplying sugar to licensed dealers of the City only. DC Mudassar Riaz Malik said the citizens can buy sugar from these dealers at the government rates.