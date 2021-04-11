Mother suffocates her 2 sons to death

close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
April 11, 2021

LAHORE: A woman suffocated her two sons to death at Kamran Park, Shahdara area, here on Saturday. Police said that the accused, Najma (40), wife of Muhammad Shafiq, killed her two sons — 10-year-old Bilal, and eight-year-old Talha by suffocating them.

People of the area entered the house after hearing noise of children. At that time, she was trying to kill her six-year-old daughter Maryam, who was saved.

She also injured herself with a sharp edged weapon.

The police concerned reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary and took the accused woman into custody. Khurram, a relative of the accused woman, told the police Najma was mentally upset.

