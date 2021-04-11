SCSW shows concern over: PM’s statement ‘linking sex crime with obscenity’

Expressing grave concern over the recent statement by the prime minister “linking increasing sex crimes with obscenity”, the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women (SCSW) said on Saturday that such statements by the country’s highest leadership gave legitimacy to the narrative of victim-blaming and perpetuated an atmosphere of impunity for sex offenders.

“Pakistan’s constitution, laws and the case law are explicit in terms of fixing the criminal responsibility of an offence solely with the offender and not with the victim,” said SCSW chairperson Nuzhat Shirin in a statement.

“The unfortunate statement by the prime minister inadvertently implies that the rape is the punishment of obscenity, the definition of which has been left to the general public.”

The SCSW asked the prime minister to take measures to control the temptations of men rather than giving fashion advisories to women.

“Such irresponsible remarks have the potential of putting at risk the security of men and women who may be considered by men not in control of their temptations as deviant from the subjectively defined standards of modesty.

“In an environment where sex crimes against women and children are touching the levels of the epidemic, it is very unfortunate that public office holders and public servants continue sounding apologetic to the offenders,” the statement said.

The SCSW urged all public office holders to employ extreme care in their choice of words so that they were not interpreted as supporting crimes as heinous as rape and child abuse. “Those in positions of power must understand the vulnerabilities women face in Pakistani society.”

The commission drew the federal government’s attention to extremely troubling statistics of rape and child abuse. As many as 2,960 cases of child abuse were reported only last year. As many as 11 incidents of rape are reported in the country every day.

On the other hand, only 18 per cent of cases of sex crimes reach the stage of prosecution while the conviction rate is less than one per cent, the statement said.

“In such circumstances, the SCSW urges the federal government to focus on removing legal and judicial lacunae that hamper the criminal proceedings against sex offenders instead of pedaling decadent narratives to absolve itself of the responsibility of providing safety and security to citizens as required by the country’s constitution.”