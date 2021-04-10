‘Role of JCPOA crucial in breaking deadlock between US, Iran’

Islamabad : Prof Muhammad Reza Takhshid of Iran has said that the role of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is crucial in breaking the deadlock between the US and Iran.

Mr Takhshid was responding to a question at a webinar on “JCPOA and the international multilateral diplomacy’ organised here by

Mr Takhshid categorically stated that nuclear is a national issue that has the blessings of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, so whoever comes in power in the coming presidential polls in Iran will have to take the Supreme Leader into confidence. He further said that right now, the Iranians, the politicians, and Ayatollah Khamenei believe that it is in the country’s benefit to joining the talks purposely to revive the JCPOA in its original form.

Lieutenant General (r) Abdul Qayyum said that failure of the nuclear talks would not only undermine the US credibility of its foreign policy but also complicate Iran’s position both at the regional and international levels. While putting weight on President Biden’s multilateral approach, he hoped that the good sense will prevail this time around. He opined that there is a greater responsibility on the US shoulder to take the negotiations with Iran to a meaningful level.

Dr Qandeel Abbas from Quaid-i-Azam University said that if the deal is revived, it would certainly help Iran to improve its economy and thwart regional as well as international polarisation. In case of failure, Iran would expedite its outreach to other countries to circumvent the US sanctions, he added. In line with this, Tehran has already entered into a partnership with China.

Prof Samina Yasmin from Australia argued that the polarisation in the present circumstances is anything but a disaster. The failure of the JCPOA would likely fan the radicalisation, she added.

Imran Sardar from IRS said that nothing can be said for sure at this moment about the outcomes of JCPOA talks. He said that the success of the upcoming talks largely depends on the genuine impulse and loyalty to the agreed terms, he added.