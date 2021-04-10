Ban on public transport for two days

Islamabad : The District Administration of Federal Capital, in the perspective of alarmingly spreading the third phase of COVID-19, decided a complete ban on public transport plying between the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for Saturday and Sunday.

A notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, said, the ban would initiate at midnight on Friday and Saturday and opened on midnight of Sunday.

“In exercise of powers under Epidemic Control Act, 1958 and as per the decision of NCOC communicated vide letter No. 801/A/NCOC-01 and after analysis of epidemiological trend by the Nerve Centre established in the office of Deputy Commissioner, ICT, Islamabad, and in order to prevent community spread of virus, all types of Inter-Provincial public transports Provincial public to and from Islamabad Capital territory shall remain suspended/stopped for two days a week i.e. Saturdays and Sundays in the larger public interest”, the notification said.

This ban shall not be applicable to private vehicles and goods, freight, medical and other emergency services transport, the notification.

It is further stated that all the SOPs issued by this office will be strictly enforced in the remaining 5 days, the letter said and added ban will be imposed with effect from mid-night 9 and 10 April 21 and will remain effective till midnight 25/26 April 2021.

The Secretary Islamabad Transport Authority ICT, Islamabad is hereby directed to execute the orders to ensure the safety of the public at large and to contain the further outbreak of the virus.