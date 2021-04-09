PPP prepares strong-worded reply to PDM’s show cause

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has prepared and drafted a strongly worded response to the show cause letter of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) sent to the party by Secretary General of the PDM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

According to party sources, the PPP on the direction of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has drafted a strongly worded response to the PDM show cause and now it was laying with the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who will put it before the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the PPP, which is scheduled to be held on April 11 (Sunday) in Karachi.

The party sources said Bilawal will present the response before the CEC of the PPP which will decide whether it to be sent to the PDM formally or convey the response verbally through a press conference after the CEC meeting.

Party insiders told The News that the three options before the CEC, whether to draft the response more strongly or with mild tone and las option was to reply similar way of ANP. “The final decision will be taken by the party or reply the show cause to keep the doors open for PDM,” senior leader of the PPP told The News.

Bilawal held the consultative meeting with the senior party leaders after receiving the show cause from the PDM and after lengthy discussion on it directed the party to prepare a strong worded reply.

The PPP leader, who was privy of drafting the party response to the PDM show cause notice, said the PPP position is clear that they are not to subordinate of any political party and not answerable before any political party but only to people of Pakistan. “The matter is now before the CEC of the party which will take the final decision about the future line of action with regard to response of the show cause of the PDM,” senior party leader said.