Jahangir Tareen ‘an important pillar of PTI’, says Firdous

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Punjab government spokeswoman Firdous Awan on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) “important pillar” Jahangir Tareen may have reservations over his sugar cases, but the Prime Minister will never compromise on his vision of across-the-board accountability.

Her remarks came a day after the sugar tycoon characterised the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cases as making him feel singled out.

The Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information in remarks to Geo News said Prime Minister Khan “is a man of principle and he would never compromise on his firm beliefs of across-the-board accountability process”.

“As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has adopted a policy of accountability for all that would hold every official — within or outside the party — accountable for his actions,” she said.

Praising the senior PTI leader, she said Tareen “himself believes in the rule of law” before saying: “Jahangir Tareen’s role in the PTI still exists, as he is an important pillar of the party.”

She said accountability is the main slogan of the PTI and internal accountability is as important as the accountability of others. “Those critics who are pointing fingers at the government would be answerable for their actions as well,” she added.