FPCCI’s convener reappointed

Islamabad: Sheikh Waseem Ahmed has been reappointed as Convener of Federation of Pakistan Chambers Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) for the year 2021 by the Central Standing Committee on Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement, says a press release.

He held the same portfolio for the first time in 2020. Because of his dedication, commitment and unflinching devotion, Sheikh Waseem Ahmed has been entrusted this responsibility to continue the services for the betterment of FPCCI. He is renowned businessman and belongs to a well-reputed business family of Multan.