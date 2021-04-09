Denmark’s interest in green initiatives lauded

Islamabad: Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Lis Rosenholm on Thursday called on Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir and conveyed her government’s interest to join and support various green initiatives launched under the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for Clean Green Pakistan.

“Both sides agreed to boost bilateral cooperation and joint working for learning from each other’s green initiatives related to forestry, renewable energy, energy efficiency, vertical gardening initiatives, water management,” Climate Change Ministry media spokesperson Muhammad Saleem Shaikh said. The Danish ambassador told the state minister Zartaj Gul that Danish government, which is committed to global climate and environmental sustainability actions, is deeply appreciative of the stimulating vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for Clean Green and environmentally-sustainable and resilient Pakistan.

She also informed the minister that Denmark is a world leader in fighting climate change.

Zartaj Gul Wazir lauded the Danish government for its interest in Pakistan’s green initiatives and furthering it through enhanced collaboration in shape of transfer the technology and technical-know as well as capacity-building of the relevant sectors for effective implementation of the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s green initiatives.