Chaudhrys’ cousin passes away

LAHORE:PML-Q President Chaudhry Shuaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi's cousin Sajid Hussain Chathha has passed away. His funeral prayers would be held in his ancestral house at Ahmad Nagar Chathha, Tehsil Wazirabad, District Gujranwala, at 2.30pm today (Firday). Sajid Hussain Chathha served at federal secretary. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi and Shafay Hussain have expressed their grief on his death. The PML-Q leaders said they shared the grief of the bereaved family. They prayed may Allah Almighty grant high ranks to the departed soul and give patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss.